Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 183,898 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Alcoa by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $4,192,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 4,350,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,540. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

