Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 227,106 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

