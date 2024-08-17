AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $21.10 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

