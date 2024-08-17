Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXS opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,119,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,445,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

