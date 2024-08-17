Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

ATXS stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $613.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

