Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 150.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,385 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 89,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,580. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

