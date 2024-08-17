ATB Capital Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$20.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.11.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoCanada stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.42. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.20 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.