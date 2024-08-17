Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. 5,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.