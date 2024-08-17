Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 25.6% in July

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Auddia Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AUUD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 6,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,548. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.