Audius Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $144.98 million and $5.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.