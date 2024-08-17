Autoscope Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Autoscope Technologies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 24,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 17.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 49.06% and a return on equity of 23.01%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

