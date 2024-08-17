Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 716.60 ($9.15). Approximately 70,784,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,586% from the average daily volume of 4,198,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.20 ($9.20).

Avast Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 716.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.60.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

