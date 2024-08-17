B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for L.B. Foster in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $18.90 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,352.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,334.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

