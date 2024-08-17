Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $146.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.07.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after buying an additional 1,753,577 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

