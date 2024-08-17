Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.41. 1,325,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $5,823,662 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.