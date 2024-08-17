Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $43,832,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 294,253 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AAON by 71.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $14,569,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,809 shares of company stock worth $7,588,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Down 0.8 %

AAON traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 208,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

