Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

PODD traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.51. 510,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $223.56. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

