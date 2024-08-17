Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

