Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,181 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,708. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $87.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

