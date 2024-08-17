Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $22,515,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $17,830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJUL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 31,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $689.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

