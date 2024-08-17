Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $169.42. 3,305,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

