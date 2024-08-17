Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,151. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $3,758,458. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

