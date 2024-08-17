Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.