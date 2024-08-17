Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an underperformer rating and set a $1.60 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.