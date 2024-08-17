Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4711 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY remained flat at $47.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

