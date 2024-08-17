Barclays Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $43.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Altria Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

