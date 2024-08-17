Barclays Raises Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $27.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNO. Compass Point lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of VNO opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

