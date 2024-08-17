Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:BRNS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRNS. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,276,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

