Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 4,297,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,741,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 80.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,143 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 119,118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 164,352 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.