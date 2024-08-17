BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BayCom Price Performance

BCML stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 59,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $246.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BayCom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on BayCom in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

