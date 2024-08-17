Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on the stock.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Up 0.8 %
BKS stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 246 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23,800.00 and a beta of 0.21.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
