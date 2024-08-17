Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on the stock.

BKS stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 246 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23,800.00 and a beta of 0.21.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

