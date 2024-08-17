Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.94

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.94 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 37.60 ($0.48). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 109,621 shares changing hands.

Benchmark Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,245.00, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.95.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

