Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,644. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

