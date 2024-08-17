Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 1586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Beowulf Mining Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of £8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Beowulf Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beowulf Mining

In other Beowulf Mining news, insider Ed Bowie purchased 13,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,402.25). Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.