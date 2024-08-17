Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($23.24) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.07) to GBX 1,900 ($24.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.03) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($24.90) to GBX 1,850 ($23.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.06).

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

GSK Announces Dividend

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.31) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,552.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,636.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,407.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,340 ($17.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.61) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,191.06). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 462 shares of company stock valued at $744,868. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.