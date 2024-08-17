Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ BETR traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Better Home & Finance has a 52 week low of 0.30 and a 52 week high of 30.37.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

