BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of BILL opened at $49.11 on Friday. BILL has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in BILL by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in BILL by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BILL by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

