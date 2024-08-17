BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.46), Zacks reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.03% and a negative return on equity of 340.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
Shares of BKYI opened at $1.29 on Friday. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.
