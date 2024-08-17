BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $735.48 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $59,223.09 or 0.99960378 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $735.48 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 59,233.84116113 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.