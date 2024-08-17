Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 6,566 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 452.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE KB remained flat at $62.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,793. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $65.77. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

