Blue Trust Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,313. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $576.28. 39,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.48. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

