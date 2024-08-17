Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,788 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Belden by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 209,052 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after buying an additional 224,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,356. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. 372,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

