Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.65. 578,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

