Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 206.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.04. 11,548,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

