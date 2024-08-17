Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 9,870,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

