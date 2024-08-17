Blue Trust Inc. Has $11.20 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average is $353.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

