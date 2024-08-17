Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Woodward by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 197,125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,962,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Down 0.3 %

Woodward stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.66. 288,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,786. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

