Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 3,021,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

