Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.31. 658,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,459. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.25 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

