Blue Trust Inc. Invests $383,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. 91,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

